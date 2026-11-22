HOUSTON (AP) — Kahlil Singleton had 26 points in New Orleans’ 75-70 win against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Singleton shot 7 for 16 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (3-2). Kedrick Osby scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Karris Bilal led the way for the Tigers (1-6) with 20 points and six assists. Jason Kimbrough Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Texas Southern. Bencao Vungo finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press