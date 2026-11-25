NEW YORK (AP) — Connor Igoe’s 14 points helped Columbia defeat Saint Peter’s 65-44 on Wednesday.

Igoe also added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-1). Gerard O’Keefe scored 12 points and Josh Pratt added 11.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Lions.

Bryce Eaton led the way for the Peacocks with 11 points. Xavier Thomas added 10 points and seven rebounds for Saint Peter’s. The loss is the seventh straight to open the season for the Peacocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press