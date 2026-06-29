How to Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort

Once summer arrives, we all go into vacation mode, right? But why should we only get to enjoy that feeling for a few weeks every year?! With a few simple updates to your outdoor space, you can be living that resort life all season long—and maybe even extend your summer well into the fall!

Multiple seating areas

An area for dining, another for lounging, maybe some seating around the fireplace or fire pit—now you have an outdoor space that’s perfect for entertaining, but also useful for every day. Creating a layered backyard will make it more useful, but will also make it feel more luxurious.

Cover it up

You can spend several thousand dollars on a pergola or patio cover, creating a permanent structure that extends your living space. But, a covered outdoor space doesn’t have to be expensive. Take a cue from resorts and put up a big articulating umbrella. Catch a good sale and you might be able to find one for under $100 that’s large enough to provide cover over a dining table or outdoor living space. A shade sail is another inexpensive option that can help transform your outdoor space into a relaxation zone.

Add a bar

Sidle up to this five-piece bar, and your intimate get-together is now a party. It’s also perfect for hanging with the family. Pack an outdoor fridge or cooler with drinks or drink fixins’ and no one has to go inside and get the floor wet.

Up your barware game

You can’t have a cool bar without cool barware. Part of the fun of being on vacation is ordering a cocktail, which arrives in a fancy glass. You can replicate that feeling with a visit to HomeGoods or to a site like Wayfair. The best part” They’re plastic, so you don’t have to fear a broken glass situation.

Spring for the good towels

If the towels at the hotel you’re staying in are old and hole-y, it might be time to find a new hotel! The same goes for your towels at home. Plush, oversized towels can make the experience of swimming or lounging so much more enjoyable.

Light it up

Good lighting is key both indoors and out, and that simple patio light probably isn’t cutting it. Why not string some twinkle lights over your dining table or across the fence? Accentuate an outdoor living room with mood lighting on a tabletop or opt for something wall-mounted. And don’t forget the task lighting for outdoor kitchens!

Written by Jaymi Naciri for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2026 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.