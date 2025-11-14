Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 The Weeknd $7,484,350 47,488 $157.60 2 Chris Brown $6,646,005 42,077 $157.95 3 Eagles $4,839,340 16,270 $297.43 4 Shakira $4,589,482 39,630 $115.81 5 Lady Gaga $3,257,626 14,625 $222.73 6 Guns N’ Roses $2,829,947 29,109 $97.22 7 Post Malone $2,548,102 30,896 $82.47 8 Stevie Nicks $2,521,044 12,839 $196.35 9 Hozier $2,192,177 25,875 $84.72 10 Bruno Mars $2,069,640 5,295 $390.87 11 Dua Lipa $1,875,200 12,988 $144.38 12 Tyler Childers $1,836,384 19,246 $95.41 13 Tyler, The Creator $1,824,709 14,262 $127.94 14 NBA YoungBoy $1,727,551 13,215 $130.72 15 The Lumineers $1,672,533 17,173 $97.39 16 Katy Perry $1,595,968 16,196 $98.54 17 Bad Bunny $1,556,102 14,599 $106.59 18 Chayanne $1,501,359 11,628 $129.11 19 Benson Boone $1,490,169 14,242 $104.63 20 Junior H $1,475,247 12,938 $114.02

