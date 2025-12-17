Movie Review: SpongeBob is back in madcap ‘Search for SquarePants’

SpongeBob SquarePants just wants to be a big guy. For our bubble blowing, Bikini Bottom resident (voiced by Tom Kenny ), that means reaching the coveted height of 36 clams tall so that he can finally ride the big roller coaster at Captain Booty Beard’s Fun Park.

In the new feature-length movie, “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” he wakes up to discover, with the help of his loyal pet Gary the Snail, that he has finally made it. But, as many kids before him have learned the hard way, being tall enough to ride the big roller coaster is not always the same as being ready to ride the big roller coaster. Cue the “O Fortuna” needle drop.

This installment has more madness up its sleeves than a terrifying roller coaster. A little lie from SpongeBob, that he promised he’d wait to ride it with his boss Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), has unintended consequences. Soon Mr. Krabs is regaling SpongeBob with his own story from his seafaring days about earning a coveted swashbuckler certificate (which includes proving ones “intestinal fortitude”) by defeating The Flying Dutchman. And SpongeBob, determined to not be just a bubble blowing baby boy, is set off on his own odyssey that takes him and his jolly starfish sidekick Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) on a madcap adventure to the underworld with the ghost of The Flying Dutchman ( Mark Hamill ) and his lackey Barb (Regina Hall). SpongeBob, as earnest as ever, believes he’s there to prove his swashbuckling mettle. The Flying Dutchman has other plans.

This underworld is a wild, colorful place (the words surreal tiki bar have been thrown around) where sirens lure you in with smooth jazz (far too tempting for Squidward, voiced again by Rodger Bumpass), where two monstrous creatures start spontaneously kissing one another instead of killing the intruders and where guardian skeletons can be brought down with laughter. Just wait until you see how SpongeBob and Patrick decide they’ve passed the “intestinal fortitude” test.

“Search for SquarePants” was directed by Derek Drymon and written by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman. Drymon is an animation veteran, who worked with SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg on the development of his signature series.

One significant change is that “Search for SquarePants” embraces 3D animation, which is a little jarring at first, especially coming after the short “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film, with its handdrawn style, that plays before “SpongeBob.” I’m not entirely sure what’s improved with the new look. Perhaps the more vulgar visual gags with butts and such look a little more innocent in 3D? Thankfully, the irreverent sense of play remains firmly intact. During one particularly manic montage, we’re even transported into the studio boss’ office who tells them the movie has gone off the rails. There’s also some live action insanity in Santa Monica.

As far as lessons to be learned from this outing, “SpongeBob” stays admirably in zone of concerns of its target audience, like being too scared to ride the rollercoaster and not wanting to admit it. One conflict involves external forces trying to convince SpongeBob that he’s outgrown his friend. There’s always room for big, worldly themes in animation, but it’s nice when they take on the micro issues that consume children’s worlds as well.

Hillenburg died in 2018, but his wholly unique, zany world lives on, now four features in. It might not be the best of the bunch, but the infectious childlike spirit (and intestinal fortitude) remains firmly intact.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” a Paramount Pictures release in theaters Friday, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for “rude humor, action and some scary images.” Running time: 96 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer