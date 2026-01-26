Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 1-7 includes Harry Styles and Shakira

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 1-7:

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 89. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 87. TV personality Joy Philbin is 85. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 76. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 75. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (“Lost in Space”) is 72. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 70. Actor Linus Roache (“Law & Order”) is 62. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 61. Comedian Pauly Shore is 58. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 57. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 57. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 57. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 55. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 51. Musician Jason Isbell is 47. Country singer Julie Roberts is 47. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 43. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ″Laguna Beach”) is 40. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 39. Singer Harry Styles is 32.

Feb. 2: Singer Graham Nash is 84. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 80. TV chef Ina Garten (“Barefoot Contessa”) is 78. Actor Jack McGee (“The McCarthys”) is 77. Actor Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 77. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 77. Model Christie Brinkley is 72. Actor Michael Talbott (“Miami Vice”) is 71. Actor Kim Zimmer (“Guiding Light”) is 71. Actor Michael T. Weiss (“The Pretender”) is 64. Comedian Adam Ferrara (“Rescue Me”) is 60. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 60. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”) is 56. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 54. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 53. Actor Lori Beth Denberg (“The Steve Harvey Show”) is 50. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 50. Singer Shakira is 49. Actor Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”; “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 48. Actor Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) is 38.

Feb. 3: Actor Blythe Danner is 83. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 79. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 76. Actor Pamela Franklin (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) is 76. Actor Nathan Lane is 70. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 70. Actor Thomas Calabro (“Melrose Place”) is 67. Drummer Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 67. Actor Michele Greene (“L.A. Law”) is 64. Country singer Matraca Berg is 62. Actor Maura Tierney (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 61. Actor Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter” films, “Willow”) is 56. Actor Elisa Donovan (“Clueless”) is 55. Singer Daddy Yankee is 50. Actor Isla Fisher is 50. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 44. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 42. Rapper Sean Kingston is 36. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”) is 33.

Feb. 4: Actor Gary Conway (“Burke’s Law”) is 90. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 85. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 84. Singer Alice Cooper is 78. Actor Michael Beck is 77. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 74. Singer Tim Booth of James is 66. Country singer Clint Black is 64. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 63. Bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 60. Actor Gabrielle Anwar (“The Tudors”) is 56. “Daily Show” correspondent Rob Corddry is 55. Actor Michael Goorjian (“Party of Five”) is 55. TV personality Nicolle Wallace (“The View”) is 54. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 51. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 51. Rapper Cam’ron is 50. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 49. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 42. Actor Ashley Thomas (“Salvation,” ″24: Legacy”) is 41. Actor Charlie Barnett (“Secrets and Lies,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 38. Actor Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 23.

Feb. 5: Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows,” ″Falcon Crest”) is 85. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 82. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 80. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 78. Actor Barbara Hershey is 78. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 64. Actor Laura Linney is 62. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 62. Actor Chris Parnell is 59. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 59. Singer Bobby Brown is 57. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” ″Frost/Nixon,” ″Twilight” films) is 57. Actor David Chisum (“Black Box,” ″One Life to Live”) is 56. Country singer Sara Evans is 55. Country singer Tyler Farr is 42. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 41. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 39. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 39. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 38. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Peter Pan”) is 37. Drummer Graham Sierota of Echosmith is 27.

Feb. 6: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 95. Actor Mike Farrell is 87. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 86. Singer Fabian is 83. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 81. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 70. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 69. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 69. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ’Hood”) is 69. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 68. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 66. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 64. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 64. Singer Rick Astley is 60. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 57. TV host Amy Robach (formerly of “Good Morning America”) is 53. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 49. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 46. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 41. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 38. Singer Tinashe is 33.

Feb. 7: Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 66. Actor James Spader is 66. Country singer Garth Brooks is 64. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 64. Comedian Chris Rock is 61. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 59. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 54. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 51. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 48. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 48. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 41. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 41.

