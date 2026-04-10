Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bad Bunny
|$7,574,259
|53,289
|$142.13
|2
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,804,043
|44,355
|$130.85
|3
|Eagles
|$4,725,972
|16,374
|$288.63
|4
|Lady Gaga
|$4,651,387
|20,707
|$224.62
|5
|Backstreet Boys
|$3,160,528
|16,754
|$188.64
|6
|TWICE
|$2,048,189
|14,696
|$139.37
|7
|Cardi B
|$1,968,014
|12,379
|$158.97
|8
|New Edition
|$1,897,324
|13,042
|$145.48
|9
|Peso Pluma
|$1,722,689
|12,732
|$135.30
|10
|Gorillaz
|$1,194,288
|10,390
|$114.94
|11
|Apache 207
|$1,151,187
|13,212
|$87.13
|12
|Matt Rife
|$1,101,028
|12,581
|$87.51
|13
|André Rieu
|$1,082,792
|9,944
|$108.89
|14
|Lainey Wilson
|$1,071,739
|8,330
|$128.66
|15
|Cody Johnson
|$957,781
|11,761
|$81.44
|16
|Def Leppard
|$859,643
|4,289
|$200.40
|17
|Nate Bargatze
|$834,635
|9,868
|$84.58
|18
|Biffy Clyro
|$740,839
|9,163
|$80.85
|19
|Brandon Lake
|$737,160
|11,901
|$61.94
|20
|The Lumineers
|$701,174
|7,621
|$92.01
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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