Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $7,574,259 53,289 $142.13 2 Ed Sheeran $5,804,043 44,355 $130.85 3 Eagles $4,725,972 16,374 $288.63 4 Lady Gaga $4,651,387 20,707 $224.62 5 Backstreet Boys $3,160,528 16,754 $188.64 6 TWICE $2,048,189 14,696 $139.37 7 Cardi B $1,968,014 12,379 $158.97 8 New Edition $1,897,324 13,042 $145.48 9 Peso Pluma $1,722,689 12,732 $135.30 10 Gorillaz $1,194,288 10,390 $114.94 11 Apache 207 $1,151,187 13,212 $87.13 12 Matt Rife $1,101,028 12,581 $87.51 13 André Rieu $1,082,792 9,944 $108.89 14 Lainey Wilson $1,071,739 8,330 $128.66 15 Cody Johnson $957,781 11,761 $81.44 16 Def Leppard $859,643 4,289 $200.40 17 Nate Bargatze $834,635 9,868 $84.58 18 Biffy Clyro $740,839 9,163 $80.85 19 Brandon Lake $737,160 11,901 $61.94 20 The Lumineers $701,174 7,621 $92.01

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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