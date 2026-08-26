Boston Symphony Orchestra and musicians agree to 3-year deal that avoids possible strike

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra and its musicians ratified a three-year contract Tuesday, avoiding what could have been the first strike in the ensemble’s 145-year history.

The orchestra and management have had strained relations since BSO decided in March to force out music director Andris Nelsons next summer after 13 seasons. The prior contract was set to expire last Sunday and was extended for 48 hours.

“This agreement marks an important step toward a more collaborative future for the BSO,” orchestra management, trustees, the Boston Musicians’ Association, the BSO Players Committee and management said in a joint statement released by the BSO. “It creates a precedent-setting partnership between musicians and management in artistic planning and centers excellence across all the work we do on our stages and in our communities. It also establishes a truly collaborative process in the search for our next music director.”

“We are one institution of musicians, staff, and boards, committed to working together in partnership to advance our artistic mission, inspire audiences, and serve Boston, the Berkshires and beyond,” the statement added.

BSO musicians and many audience members were angered by the decision in March to end the tenure of Nelsons, a five-time Grammy award winner.

“While the contract is an important first step, nothing else has been resolved,” the BSO Patron Action Network said in a statement. “Andris Nelsons has not been reinstated as music director. CEO Chad Smith has still failed to provide any transparency around his future vision for the BSO, while stonewalling the dialogue that is essential to rebuilding trust with musicians, donors, patrons, and subscribers.”

Smith said in a statement the deal “deepens our collaboration with the musicians and strengthens their role in the artistic planning process.”

“The agreement guarantees the musicians a meaningful role engaging collaborators and planning repertoire that ensures artistic excellence,” BMA president David Rufino said in a statement.

BSO Players Committee Chair Todd Seeber added “the agreement guarantees the musicians a critically enhanced role in the engagement of titled conductors, including the music director.”

The orchestra’s season is scheduled to open Sept. 17.