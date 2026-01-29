Explosions and heavy gunfire heard overnight near Niger’s main airport in the capital

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — There were loud explosions and heavy gunfire overnight into Thursday morning near the main airport in Niger’s capital of Niamey, residents said.

Videos that appear to be from the scene captured loud blasts and the sky glowing following explosions that began around midnight and lasted about two hours in the area of Diori Hamani International Airport, a key military hub for the Nigerien army.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the videos that also showed military trucks and fires.

It was not immediately clear what led to the explosions and gunshots or if there were casualties or damage. Niger’s militay junta, which has run the country since a 2023 coup, did not immediately speak about the incident.

One resident said he learned gunmen attacked the airport but were repelled by soldiers. The resident, who lives in the airport district, spoke on the condition of anonimity for fear of his life. The AP could not independently verify the resident’s account.

Calm appeared to have returned to the city Thursday morning.

The international airport in Niamey houses a military base and has held a significant shipment of uranium from Niger’s mines meant for export.

Niger has struggled to contain deadly jihadi violence that has battered parts of Africa’s Sahel region, where neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali also are run by military juntas.