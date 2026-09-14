Hundreds gather in eastern Congo to mourn victims of school fires

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered on Monday at a mass funeral in eastern Congo to mourn 27 young victims of a fire that engulfed two schools, as families wept and officials laid down wreaths and made speeches.

A fire swept through two adjacent schools last week in the city of Bukavu in eastern Congo, triggering a stampede as students tried to flee the building. At least 27 students were killed and dozens were injured, according to local authorities.

The fire Thursday started at a house before spreading to the two adjoining schools, local neighborhood administrator Moïse Lubala told The Associated Press. He said several students were trapped inside Furaha secondary school and some suffocated. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the area is densely populated with wooden houses.

Medical staff were struggling to keep track of the exact number of injured because there were so many, he said.

Annunciat Kujirabwinja Zagabe came to the funeral Monday to say goodbye to her 13-year-old grandson, Tuonane Machara wa Kidogo.

“The last time I spoke to him, I urged him to study hard so that one day he could become like his teachers, and he was doing well at school,” she said barely holding back tears, as her voice broke down.

“That is why I am in such deep distress. I remember his journey through school up to the eighth grade without ever failing a single year, and now, he has died just like that, without even falling ill. He left home for school and simply died. It is horrific.”

Alice Ambika Musafiri, one of the teachers, wept uncontrollably as she recalled the fire.

Musafiri said she was haunted by children’s voices calling for help.

“Ma’am, I’m being trampled!” she remembered them crying.

“My child, I can’t reach you,” she yelled back. “Wait until I get the one I have now out first.”

But as much as she tried, some students were still suffocated by the crowd.

“My children, I had no way to save you. I lacked the strength; that is why I saved who I could,” she told the AP, while a friend held her so she wouldn’t fall down from the emotions. “Oh God, those voices are coming back to me. My children, my children — the suffering is unbearable.”

Since February 2025, Bukavu has been controlled by M23 rebels. Congo’s government struggles to exert control over the east of the country, where more than 100 armed groups are vying for control of trillions of dollars in mineral wealth that’s critical for much of the world’s technology.

Health services are under severe strain as the region grapples with the deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that has killed more than 3,300 people, with more than 6,800 confirmed cases recorded.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the political-military coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo, or AFC, which includes M23, promised measures to protect school children from future fires.

“It is true that many things happen here on earth by God’s will, for we are all pilgrims here; yet, many things also stem from idleness and our own human errors,” he said at the funeral.

“As residents of Bukavu in particular — and of the DRC in general — let us resolve, starting today, to take a stand and make the decision to limit such damage through our own actions.”

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By JANVIER BARHAHIGA

Associated Press