Australia bats first against Zimbabwe in 1st ODI cricket match

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Australia won the toss on Tuesday and decided to bat in its first one-day cricket international in Zimbabwe in 12 years.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh is one of the three survivors in both teams to have played in the last ODI in Zimbabwe which the host team won. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor are the other two players, who did compete in that famous Zimbabwe victory in 2014.

Cameron Green was left out from the playing XI due to shoulder soreness while Josh Hazlewood also sat out as Australia went with three pace bowlers — Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson in the first game of the three-match series.

Marsh, playing in his 100th ODI, said the wicket looks good for batting in a day game while Raza said he would have fielded had he won the toss.

The series is part of defending champion Australia’s preparations for next year’s World Cup, but rested its regular captain Pat Cummins for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe before he joins the team in South Africa for three ODIs and test matches.

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Lineups:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

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