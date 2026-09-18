Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to field in 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Australia brought in fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Billy Stanlake as Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI cricket match on Friday.

The home team needs to win to keep the three-match series alive after Australia won the first ODI by 59 runs on the back of Matt Renshaw’s maiden ODI hundred and Nathan Ellis’ five-wicket haul.

Hazlewood and Stanlake replaced the fast bowling pair of Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, who both took a wicket each in the opening game at the same venue.

Zimbabwe kept faith on the same playing XI with captain Sikander Raza hoping his seamers will get benefit from the early moisture in the day game.

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Lineups:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

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