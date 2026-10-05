Military aircraft with 32 people on board crashes in southern Nigeria

ONDO, Nigeria (AP) — A military aircraft crashed Monday in southern Nigeria with 25 passengers and seven crew members on board, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation, authorities said. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The aircraft was on a routine mission to Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos when it crashed in the riverside town of Igbokoda in Ondo state, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement.

The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft as an ATR-42, and it was not immediately clear to what extent the aircraft was damaged.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing,” said air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame.

Locals told The Associated Press the aircraft crashed near a river and that part of it was sinking in the water.

“We heard something like a thunder strike,” said Akinbulejo Pius, a witness. “The plane cleared some trees. We found some body parts, some clothes and shoes.”

Keyamo said the aircraft first disappeared from radar at around 9 a.m. local time, and that it was found to have crashed close to a naval base.

The Nigerian military has in the past used the ATR-42 for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and for transporting personnel and supplies.