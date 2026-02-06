Pakistan’s cultural capital erupts in color as kite-flying Basant festival ends 20-year hiatus

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A burst of color lit up Lahore’s night sky overnight as Pakistan’s cultural capital relaunched the Basant kite-flying festival after nearly two decades.

Authorities said Friday that the celebration has been allowed only under strict safety regulations, warning that the use of hazardous kite strings that endanger lives could lead to arrests.

Kite-flying had been banned in the province since 2005 following a series of fatal accidents. Razor-sharp metal- or glass-coated strings used in competitive kite fighting killed about a dozen people, mostly motorcyclists and bystanders two decades ago, prompting the government to impose broad restrictions across Punjab and effectively halt Basant.

This year, officials say strict safety measures are in place.

Motorcyclists are required to install tall, antenna-like metal rods on their bikes to prevent airborne strings from causing injury. The provincial government also declared a two-day public holiday to reduce traffic and lower accident risks.

The government of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently lifted the ban, emphasizing that the festival’s revival would be strictly regulated and violators could face fines or imprisonment.

As midnight marked the start of the two-day celebration, rooftops across the city came alive with families and friends launching vibrant kites into the cool night air.

“We’re finally seeing it again after so many years,” said Ashfaq Ahmed, 23, flying a kite from his rooftop in Lahore’s old city. “If people avoid dangerous strings, hopefully this joyful festival can continue safely in the future.”

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press