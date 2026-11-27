KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a six-story building under construction in southern Pakistan rose to eight Friday after rescuers recovered four more bodies, officials said.

Rescuers are still searching for about 10 people believed trapped beneath the rubble of the building, which collapsed on Wednesday in Karachi’s Baloch Colony neighborhood, police official Raja Sarwar said.

Relatives of those still missing were in tears as they prayed for their safety.

On Friday, helmeted rescuers carried a body wrapped in a white covering on a stretcher across a mound of shattered concrete and tangled steel bars. Others were trying to reach into gaps in the wreckage in a congested residential area.

Sarwar said crews were carefully removing debris in hopes of finding survivors.

Building collapses are common across Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced and builders frequently use substandard materials or disregard safety regulations to cut costs. Last month, the roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 34 children and a teacher.