Suspect in Yom Kippur shooting outside Ontario synagogue dies from his injuries

BELLEVILLE, Ontario (AP) — A 29-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a police officer stationed outside an Ontario synagogue during Yom Kippur has died from his injuries, the province’s police watchdog said Tuesday.

Belleville police identified the man as Sean Ward of Quinte West. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, an independent civilian agency that investigates police shootings, said Ward died Monday night.

The Department of National Defense said Ward joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2017 and served as an infantry soldier before leaving in 2022 at the rank of corporal. He did not deploy during his service.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, declined to comment on questions about the suspect’s former military service, but praised the wounded police officer, Jeff Smith, for his “heroic actions” and said “no effort will be spared” in the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue on Sunday night, triggering a shootout that left him and the officer seriously injured.

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue to mark the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, but none were injured.

Synagogue President Norman Weddum said he shouted for everyone to get down after hearing gunfire. Moments later, bullets pierced a window facing the street and struck the opposite wall.

“If he hadn’t been there … you probably wouldn’t be talking to me right now,” Weddum said of Smith, praising the officer’s response.

Police have not established a motive or said whether the Sons of Jacob Synagogue or the Jewish community was targeted. The SIU is investigating the actions of the officers, while Belleville police are conducting a parallel criminal investigation that will examine the man’s actions and possible motive.

The shooting comes months after Carney warned that Canada was failing its Jewish community amid a surge in antisemitism.