Police say gunman shouted antisemitic threat before opening fire outside Ontario synagogue

TORONTO (AP) — A former Canadian soldier who opened fire on a police officer outside an Ontario synagogue during Yom Kippur shouted “you’re going to die for the Jews” moments before shooting, police said Thursday, declaring the attack was motivated by hate.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd disclosed the alleged words of 29-year-old Sean Ward as police for the first time publicly identified a motive for Sunday’s attack outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue.

“Make no mistake, this was a targeted attack against the Jewish community,” Rodd said. “The suspect had the means, the motive and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty.”

Police at a news conference Thursday played audio that they said captured Ward shouting the antisemitic threat before opening fire on Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the synagogue.

Rodd said Smith was shot before even getting out of his vehicle but still confronted the attacker, remaining engaged in the gunfight for nearly three minutes despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. A second officer, Const. Michael McCurdy, arrived and joined the exchange of fire.

Rodd said the two officers were the only thing that prevented Ward from entering the synagogue and carrying out what police described as a potential mass killing. He said Ward had multiple weapons, a significant amount of ammunition and gasoline available to him.

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue marking the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. None was injured.

Ward was critically wounded and died the following day. Smith, a 13-year veteran of the Belleville Police Service, faces multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery from gunshot wounds, fractures and shrapnel injuries, Rodd said.

The Department of National Defense has said Ward served as an infantry soldier with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry before leaving the Canadian Armed Forces in 2022 at the rank of corporal. He did not deploy during his service.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press indicate Ward had joined a lawsuit challenging the military’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, claiming financial losses after he refused vaccination on religious grounds and was released from service.

Investigators are also assessing materials found in Ward’s vehicle, including extra gasoline, to determine how much damage he may have intended to cause, Rodd said.

The province’s police watchdog previously said as many as 30 shots were fired and nearby vehicles and homes were struck.

Synagogue president Norman Weddum said Thursday he believed Ward had the means to kill those inside and possibly destroy the synagogue. He said the congregation plans to reopen soon.

The attack comes amid heightened concern about antisemitism in Canada.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, the province’s public safety minister, said the attack struck him personally as a Jewish Canadian. He praised the community’s response, noting that leaders from a nearby mosque brought flowers to the Sons of Jacob Synagogue to express sorrow and solidarity.

“We will never normalize antisemitism or hate of any kind,” Kerzner said.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press