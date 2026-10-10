Morgan, Mihailovic score in stoppage time and Toronto stuns Montreal 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC got second-half stoppage-time goals from Lewis Morgan and Djordje Mihailovic to stun CF Montreal 2-1 on Saturday in the latest edition of the 401 Derby.

Morgan converted a Niklas Dorsch cross in the third extra minute. Two minutes later, Mihailovic redirected a pass from Theo Corbeanu. Morgan and Mihailovic were both second-half substitutes.

Daniel Rios scored a rebound goal early in the second half that pushed Montreal (6-16-6) in front. After midfielder Matty Longstaff was stopped, Rios knocked in his sixth goal of the season in the 52nd minute.

Toronto (7-10-11) halted a three-game slide and extended its home unbeaten streak to five matches.

Toronto lost goalkeeper Luka Gavran in the 23rd minute to a leg injury after he collided with Montreal captain Prince Owusu in the 15th minute. Owusu called for a foul. Gavran was attended to and stayed in until stepping aside for backup William Yarbrough.

The 37-year-old Mexican-born Yarbrough made his first appearance for Toronto and made his first save on Alexis Sanchez’s attempt from outside the box in the 36th minute.

Up next

Montreal: vs. Atlanta on Wednesday.

Toronto: vs. Orlando on Wednesday.

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