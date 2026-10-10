Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Morgan, Mihailovic score in stoppage time and Toronto stuns Montreal 2-1

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC got second-half stoppage-time goals from Lewis Morgan and Djordje Mihailovic to stun CF Montreal 2-1 on Saturday in the latest edition of the 401 Derby.

Morgan converted a Niklas Dorsch cross in the third extra minute. Two minutes later, Mihailovic redirected a pass from Theo Corbeanu. Morgan and Mihailovic were both second-half substitutes.

Daniel Rios scored a rebound goal early in the second half that pushed Montreal (6-16-6) in front. After midfielder Matty Longstaff was stopped, Rios knocked in his sixth goal of the season in the 52nd minute.

Toronto (7-10-11) halted a three-game slide and extended its home unbeaten streak to five matches.

Toronto lost goalkeeper Luka Gavran in the 23rd minute to a leg injury after he collided with Montreal captain Prince Owusu in the 15th minute. Owusu called for a foul. Gavran was attended to and stayed in until stepping aside for backup William Yarbrough.

The 37-year-old Mexican-born Yarbrough made his first appearance for Toronto and made his first save on Alexis Sanchez’s attempt from outside the box in the 36th minute.

Up next

Montreal: vs. Atlanta on Wednesday.

Toronto: vs. Orlando on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.