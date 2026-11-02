Atlanta United eliminates Toronto FC from playoff contention with 3-1 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron and Alexey Miranchuk each had a goal and an assist, Cooper Sanchez also scored and Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (9-18-6) ended a six-game winless run at home.

Toronto (9-12-12), which had earned points in four of its last five MLS matches, was eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight season.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. He played a give-and-go with Miranchuk before poking it through the legs of goalkeeper Luka Gavran. It was Almiron’s seventh goal of the season and Miranchuk’s eighth assist.

Sanchez gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the 40th. Almiron was left wide open along the left sideline, and he dribbled it along the end line before finding an unmarked Sanchez near the penalty spot for a one-touch finish.

Miranchuk made it 3-0 in the 51st by cleaning up a rebound that came off the post on a shot from distance by Almiron.

Lewis Morgan, a second-half substitute, scored for Toronto in the 79th.

Toronto is 0-5-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since October 2017.

Up next

Toronto: Plays at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Atlanta: Plays at New York on Saturday.

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