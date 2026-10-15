Matheus Pereira scores in 90th minute for Toronto in 3-3 tie with Orlando City

TORONTO (AP) — Matheus Pereira scored his first career MLS goal in the 90th minute for Toronto FC in a 3-3 tie with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal and an assist for Orlando (11-13-5). Griezmann became the first player in MLS history with a goal contribution in 11 of his first 13 games. The 35-year-old forward has 10 goals and six assists since joining Orlando City following the World Cup break.

Martín Ojeda and Daryl Dike also scored a goal for Orlando City.

Theo Corbeanu had a goal and an assist, Lewis Morgan also scored a goal for Toronto (7-10-12). Morgan put away a feed from Corbeanu to open the scoring in the 27th minute and Corbeanu gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the 49th.

Martín Ojeda converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at halftime. Daryl Dike added a goal for Orlando City in the 83rd minute.

Maxime Crépeau had five saves for Orlando City.

Toronto’s Luka Gavran did not record a stop.

Up next

Orlando: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Toronto: Visits the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

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