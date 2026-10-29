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Josh Sargent scores go-ahead goal in 86th minute to help Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-1

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By AP News
MLS D.C. United Toronto Soccer

MLS D.C. United Toronto Soccer

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TORONTO (AP) — Josh Sargent scored a go-ahead goal in the 86th minute to help Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sargent calmly slotted home a rebound for his ninth goal of the season after Theo Corbeanu’s shot bounced off the post. It was the ninth time this season Toronto has scored a tying or go-ahead goal in the final 10 minutes of a game.

Toronto (9-11-12), which finished its home schedule with a 6-2-9 record, needed the win after entering three points outside of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United (7-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Andre Dozzell scored his first goal for D.C. United in the 29th minute. Dozzell settled a back pass from Silvan Hefti and sent a low shot off the right hand of a diving Luka Gavran that went inside the far post.

Toronto tied it at 1-all in the 63rd on its first shot on target. Sargent elevated for a header that deflected off Jonathan Osorio’s back and past goalkeeper Sean Johnson. The goal, originally given to Sargent, was initially disallowed due to an offside flag but a video review confirmed it was a good goal.

Up next

D.C. United: Plays at Columbus on Saturday.

Toronto: Plays at Atlanta on Sunday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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