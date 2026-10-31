Daniel Rios scores in stoppage time to rally Montreal to 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored two minutes into second-half stoppage time to rally CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday at Citi Field.

The draw against Montreal (6-19-8) leaves NYCFC (9-12-12) on the brink of missing the playoffs. A road victory by the New York Red Bulls over Nashville SC on Sunday would end its chances.

NYCFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Andrés Perea took a pass from Nicolás Fernández Mercau in the 41st minute and scored his career-high fourth goal of the season. It was the ninth assist in the first full season for Fernández Mercau, who had one in 11 league appearances last year.

That’s where the scored stood until Rios delivered the equalizer.

Samsy Keita, a 17-year-old Montreal native, saved two shots in his fourth career start. He surrendered six goals in his first three outings.

Matt Freese had one save for NYCFC. Neither keeper had a save in the first half.

NYCFC was coming off a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United before falling to 5-6-6 at home. The club went 1-2-3 in October.

Montreal beat NYCFC 1-0 at home on April 25. The club was outscored 13-3 in a 0-4-2 October.

NYCFC won just one of seven matches at Citi Field, its alternate home site along with Yankee Stadium.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps to close out the regular season on Saturday.

NYCFC: At D.C. United on Saturday to finish the regular season.

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