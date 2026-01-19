Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
40.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Russian court sentences an American to 5 years on charges of illegally transporting arms

By AP News

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court convicted and sentenced an American on charges of illegally transporting weapons, court officials said Monday.

The U.S. citizen, identified as Charles Wayne Zimmerman, was handed a 5-year sentence by the court in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi after a rifle was found on his yacht in June. Russian customs officials found the weapon while inspecting it upon arrival in Sochi.

The regional courts’ press service said in a statement that Zimmerman told the court that he traveled to Russia to meet a woman he had previously contacted online. It added that Zimmerman argued that he had bought the gun for self-defense and was unaware that it wasn’t allowed to keep it on his yacht.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials.

Zimmerman is one of a few Americans who remain in Russian custody after a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges with the United States in recent years.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.