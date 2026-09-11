High school stabbing in Croatia leaves 2 wounded and attacker detained

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A student in a high school in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, on Friday stabbed and wounded another student and a janitor, authorities said.

The attacker was detained. Croatia’s Ministry of Education said he used a “sharp object” in the attack.

The student who was attacked received surgery for multiple stab wounds but was out of danger and the school employee suffered face injuries, the authorities said.

The Index news portal reported the attack followed a falling-out between the students on Thursday. Videos from the scene show the building cordoned off during a police investigation.

In December 2024, a knife-wielding former student walked into a school in Zagreb, stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death and wounded three more children and their teacher. He was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The attack prompted schools in Zagreb and elsewhere to hire guards to prevent unauthorized access.