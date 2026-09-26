Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pope Leo XIV’s outdoor Mass in Paris: the eye-popping numbers

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
France Pope

France Pope

Photo Icon View Photos

PARIS (AP) — Pope Leo XIV’s outdoor Mass on Saturday was a gargantuan undertaking.

Here, from organizers and the Paris police department, are some of the eye-popping numbers:

Nearly 600,000: people who registered to attend the Mass.

2,400: priests and deacons expected, plus about 100 bishops.

About 3 kilometers (nearly two miles): the length of the security zone closed to road traffic for the event, stretching from Place de la Concorde, up the Champs-Elysées and past the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the famous avenue.

Dozens: babies and young children that people brought out of the crowd to receive a papal caress on the head from Leo as he rode slowly down the Champs-Elysées aboard the popemobile.

4 meters (13 feet): the top-to-bottom length of a golden cross hung above the stage on Concorde Plaza.

14,500: police officers, gendarmes, military personnel and firefighters mobilized in Paris for the second day of the papal visit.

27 million: the expected cost of the visit in euros, equivalent to nearly $31 million, for the church.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.