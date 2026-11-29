GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are deciding whether to ease the rich Alpine country’s strict rules on the export of weaponry, seen as a test of vaunted Swiss neutrality.

The federal government and other backers say the legal reform is needed to strengthen Switzerland’s defense industry and military. Critics say passage could make it easier for extremists to get their hands on Swiss weaponry.

Balloting wraps up Sunday on the issue — one of several up for consideration nationwide. Polls suggest a tight contest.

The vote is part of Switzerland’s distinctive form of democracy that gives the public a direct say in policy-making four times a year.

The war in Ukraine has prompted Swiss government officials to grapple with their country’s longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones.

Parliament for years has sought to soften restrictions on exports of Swiss military equipment, arguing that allowing the exports helps keep Switzerland’s defense industry competitive and ultimately helps the country defend itself.

Currently, countries that receive Swiss military equipment must agree not to transfer such weapons and other war materiel to conflict zones without prior approval. Under the proposal, such sign-offs would no longer be required.

The government could also allow deliveries of weaponry to a “partner state” involved in an armed conflict as long as such exports conform with Switzerland’s foreign and security interests, and allow exceptions to export controls.