Brazil takes over Mexico’s embassy in Peru following diplomatic rift

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s foreign ministry on Sunday said it had taken over Mexico’s diplomatic interests in Peru following a diplomatic rift over a Peruvian politician who was granted asylum by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement it is “granting a request from the Mexican government” with the “consent of the Peruvian government.” It added it will guard the Mexican embassy building, the residence of its head of mission, assets and files.

Peru severed diplomatic relations with Mexico more than two months ago to protest Sheinbaum’s granting asylum to former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who had been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on charges of rebellion.

Mexican diplomats withdrew in November, but the two countries continued their consular relations.

A Peruvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said that Brazil had taken charge of the Mexican embassy after coording with local authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, two officials at Brazil’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to The Associated Press that their country’s flag was flying over the building in Lima since the day before. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Mexican authorities did not comment Sunday.

Chávez, 36, was granted asylum on Nov. 3. and has reportedly lived at the Mexican embassy since then, with police outside the building seeking to arrest her if she leaves.

Chávez was convicted on charges of participating in an initiative by former President Pedro Castillo to dissolve Congress on Dec. 7, 2022, which ultimately led to his removal from office. Peru has endured a long political crisis that has engulfed several of its leaders.

Peru’s Congress has declared Sheinbaum persona non grata and labelled the asylum given to Chávez an act of interference in its internal affairs.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press