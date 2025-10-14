Summerville Wins Friday’s Football Game By Forfeit

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville Bears football team will be awarded a win for this Friday’s game against the Millennium Falcons without having to take the field.

Bears Head Coach Sean Leveroos confirms that the team was made aware that the Falcons have forfeited the game. Specific details as to why are not immediately known, but Millennium also forfeited last week’s game against Calaveras High.

The school in Tracy is currently 0-7 on the season.

The Summerville Bears, with the win, will be 6-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.

Meanwhile, the Sonora High Wildcats will be at home this Friday, hosting Ripon.