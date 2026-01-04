Rain In The Mother Lode, Snow In The Mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Calaveras County until 11 AM this morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

There is minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area by 11 AM.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additionally, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, and the Sierra Nevada below 4,000 feet. It will continue until Monday afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Additional rainfall of one to three inches is expected below 4000 ft, highest in the foothills. Excessive runoff will result in rises along area rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Small streams and creeks may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in low-lying, poor drainage, and urban areas. Mudslides and rockslides may occur in mountain and foothill areas.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Meanwhile, the Winter Storm Warning continues for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, until 4 PM Monday.

Heavy snow is expected above 5,000 feet. The heaviest snow is expected today.

The snow levels will remain around 5,000 to 6,000 feet today, lowering further to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet by early Monday morning.

Additional snow accumulations of four inches to four feet is likely above the 4,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will continue to gust between forty-five to fifty-five mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.