January Road Work in the Mother Lode

There are a few areas on local highways where work will impact travel this week from Sunday, January 4 through Saturday, January 10, 2026.

On Highway 120 on Tuesday at Elder Road by the entrance to Tenaya School one-way traffic control will allow for sign/banner work.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control takes place from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way for

highway construction Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be several areas of one-way traffic control for tree work. All the tree work will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The first area is from Depot Road to Rolleri Bypass Road the next takes place from Six Mile Creek to Red Hill Road, then from Tanner Lane to Upper Utica Powerhouse Road and last, from Canyon View Drive to Hunter Reservoir.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. For other non Caltrans managed roadwork visit our local traffic news story list.