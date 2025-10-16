Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mountain Passes To Remain Closed

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass gate—Caltrans District 10 photo

HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass gate—Caltrans District 10 photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Plowing on Highway 108 Sonora Pass—Caltrans District 10 photo
  • Plowing on Highway 108 Sonora Pass—Caltrans District 10 photo
  • Plowing on Highway 108 Sonora Pass—Caltrans District 10 photo

Sonora, CA – The mountain passes remain closed from the stormy weather that blew through the Mother Lode earlier this week.

Noting that safety is Caltrans’ top priority for the traveling public, District 10 officials, which covers the Mother Lode, report, “The recent storm snowfall, along with low/freezing temperatures and subsequently icy road conditions, has extended the temporary road closures.”

Currently, Camp Connell and Woodfords maintenance crews are working on clearing snow and debris from Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County, but will need more time. The eastbound highway closure will remain in place at Lake Alpine, and the westbound closure will remain at Raymond Meadows, with reopening scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025, at noon.

In Tuolumne County, Highway 108 Sonora Pass will remain closed a bit longer. State Road officials relayed, “This recent storm delivered approximately 32 inches of new snow at 9,500 feet on the highway.”

Impacted roadways in Yosemite National Park—U.S. Forest Service map
Impacted roadways in Yosemite National Park—U.S. Forest Service map

Long Barn and Sonora Junction maintenance crews are also working on snow removal operations to safely reopen the highway for motorists. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 20, 2025, at noon. Until then, the highway will remain closed, from the eastbound Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station to the westbound closure at the Marine Corps Training Center.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass, also remains closed. It is maintained by Yosemite National Park. Currently, the park’s website states that the pass remains closed along with Glacier Point Road, as road crews are conducting plowing operations. However, there is no update as to when it may reopen.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.