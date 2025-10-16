Mountain Passes To Remain Closed

Sonora, CA – The mountain passes remain closed from the stormy weather that blew through the Mother Lode earlier this week.

Noting that safety is Caltrans’ top priority for the traveling public, District 10 officials, which covers the Mother Lode, report, “The recent storm snowfall, along with low/freezing temperatures and subsequently icy road conditions, has extended the temporary road closures.”

Currently, Camp Connell and Woodfords maintenance crews are working on clearing snow and debris from Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County, but will need more time. The eastbound highway closure will remain in place at Lake Alpine, and the westbound closure will remain at Raymond Meadows, with reopening scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025, at noon.

In Tuolumne County, Highway 108 Sonora Pass will remain closed a bit longer. State Road officials relayed, “This recent storm delivered approximately 32 inches of new snow at 9,500 feet on the highway.”

Long Barn and Sonora Junction maintenance crews are also working on snow removal operations to safely reopen the highway for motorists. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 20, 2025, at noon. Until then, the highway will remain closed, from the eastbound Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station to the westbound closure at the Marine Corps Training Center.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass, also remains closed. It is maintained by Yosemite National Park. Currently, the park’s website states that the pass remains closed along with Glacier Point Road, as road crews are conducting plowing operations. However, there is no update as to when it may reopen.