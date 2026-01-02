Skip to main content
Funding Available For Two Calaveras County Housing Programs

By Tracey Petersen
Home sales sign

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County is financing two housing programs: one for down payments and the other for those with disabilities, both provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Calaveras County Health and Human Services (HHSA) has partnered with Economic & Community Development and is rolling out Down Payment Assistance (DPA) and Home Accessible Modification (HAM) programs designed to assist qualifying individuals and families in purchasing a house, as well as to ensure that those with disabilities remain safely in their homes.

Eligibility is based on household size and income. The DPA program allows for up to $30,000 to assist home buyers with a down payment or closing costs.

The HAM program installs ramps, handrails, grab bars, vertical lifts, and other modifications in existing homes for those with disabilities.  

“This is a continuous funding opportunity until funds are depleted,” noted county officials while stressing, “Applications will be accepted and evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The county did not specify the total amount of funding available. To get more information on these programs or to apply, contact the HHSA’s Housing Division at 209-754-6325 or by email at HousingCalaveras@calaverascounty.gov.

