Three-Vehicle Crash On HWY 12 Sends One to Hospital

By Tracey Petersen
Valley Springs, CA – A crash on Highway 12 in Calaveras County sent one person to the hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred at the Lime Creek Road intersection, blocking the roadway. A Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crew assisted the CHP on the scene in the Valley Springs area.

As the image box picture shows, one of the vehicles was flipped on its side, and its shattered windshield had to be pulled off to free those inside. A car behind it had major front-end damage. The third vehicle is not shown, and no information is given on its status.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The CHP did not release any further or updated information on their condition. Officers directed traffic for about an hour as tow crews worked to remove the wreckage. No specific details were disclosed regarding the cause of the crash, which is still being investigated by the CHP.

