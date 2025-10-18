Cat Discovers Halloween Costume Out Of Necessity

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) improvises to help the feline recover from a neck injury, and the design doubles as a Halloween costume.

This little guy is no longer a cat but the masked marvel Batman, thanks to shelter workers.

“Our heroic feline wasn’t fighting crime (just itching), but thanks to a little shelter creativity, he’s rocking his very own bat cape bandage and saving Gotham one kibble at a time,” noted shelter officials.

No additional information was given regarding his ailment. Once the cat is fully healed, he will be up for adoption to find his furever home, but until then, he will continue to fight the bad guys and fleas, keeping the night safe for all.