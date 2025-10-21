Ladies Night Out Planned In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — As part of an effort to raise awareness about breast health, Adventist Health Sonora is hosting its annual Ladies Night Out in downtown Sonora later this week.

The community is invited to learn more about breast health topics from cancer care experts and enjoy shopping and dining with friends.

“For more than a decade, Ladies Night Out has brought our community together to celebrate life, remember loved ones, and learn about breast health,” says Greg McCulloch, president of Adventist Health Sonora. “When caught early, treatment outcomes for diseases like breast cancer are greatly improved, so gather your favorite people – ladies and gentlemen alike – and join us for a fun night out to raise awareness for breast cancer care and prevention.”

The event runs on Thursday, October 23, from 5-8 pm.

Attendees are encouraged to begin at the Armory at 208 South Green Street to pick up a Lakies Night Out passport booklet and free gift, while supplies last. Some of the free activities include chair massages and tea at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce and a luminaria lighting at Courthouse Park. Many of the businesses will stay open late and offer special Ladies Night Out promotions.

Click here to learn more information and RSVP.