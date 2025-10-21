Senator Alvarado-Gil Urges Lara To Deny Fair Plan Proposed Hike

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is calling for Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to reject the California Fair Plan’s proposal to increase home insurance rates by an average of 35%.

The proposal by the Fair Plan comes following the impacts of the January wildfires in Los Angeles. Some areas of the state would see a higher increase than 35% and others lower, depending on the fire risk.

Alvarado-Gil has sent a letter to Insurance Commissioner Lara, stating, “This is an unconscionable assault on the rural families, farmers, and small businesses that I have sworn to protect. Commissioner Lara, you have the authority, and the moral imperative, to deny this proposal immediately.”

Senator Alvarado-Gil urged Lara to commit to a more sustainable insurance future.

