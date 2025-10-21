Traffic Alert: Tree work is stalling traffic along Highway 49

Sonora, CA— Tree maintenance is causing traffic delays on Highway 49 in Sonora, and motorists may want to avoid the area for today and tomorrow.

Caltrans District 10 reports that tree trimming will take place today, Tuesday, October 21, through Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are alternating lane closures between Wyckoff Street in Sonora and Springfield Road. Caltrans urges motorists to take alternative routes whenever possible, as drivers should expect 5-to-10-minute delays.