Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Traffic Alert: Tree work is stalling traffic along Highway 49

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA— Tree maintenance is causing traffic delays on Highway 49 in Sonora, and motorists may want to avoid the area for today and tomorrow.

Caltrans District 10 reports that tree trimming will take place today, Tuesday, October 21, through Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are alternating lane closures between Wyckoff Street in Sonora and Springfield Road. Caltrans urges motorists to take alternative routes whenever possible, as drivers should expect 5-to-10-minute delays.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.