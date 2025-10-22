Grand Opening Planned For Sonora’s New Pickleball Court

Sonora, CA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening is planned this Friday for the new Woods Creek Rotary Park Pickleball Court.

The project was funded by Proposition 68 (California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act), which supports local park improvement projects.

We reported in June that the city approved a $175,000 contract with Sinclair General Engineering Construction to install the court that can be used for both recreational and competitive play.

The project included relocating irrigation and sprinklers, excavation and grading, concrete pouring, fencing and net installation, and final surfacing and painting.

The community is invited to this Friday’s ribbon-cutting at 3 pm.

It will also include a pickleball demonstration, where participants can learn the rules of the game, practice together, and participate in a friendly exhibition match. The event will be supported by the Blue Zones Project and local Tuolumne County pickleball players, who are helping sponsor and lead the demonstration.

“The City of Sonora is proud to see this project come to life,” said Community Development Director Tyler Summersett. “The new pickleball court represents our commitment to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and enhancing community spaces that promote health, connection, and fun.”

Wood Creek Rotary Park is located on Woods Creek Drive off of Highway 49.