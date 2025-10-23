Assemblyman Tangipa Praises Momentum Of Voter ID Measure

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa says 250,000 signatures have been collected in support of a California Voter ID measure proposed for the 2026 ballot.

We reported earlier that Tangipa is one of the main supporters.

If passed, it would require that state election officials verify proof of citizenship when a person registers to vote, and for people to show ID when voting at the polls. Those who vote by mail would have to provide the last four digits of a government ID, such as a Social Security number.

Proponents need to collect 874,641 signatures within a six-month period. The 250,000 initial signatures were collected in two weeks. The campaign is aiming for 1.2 million signatures.

“To collect a quarter of a million signatures in just two weeks shows how strong this movement really is,” argues Tangipa. People are taking action because they believe in restoring trust and accountability in our elections.”