Caltrans To Close Two Mountain Passes Due To Winter Weather

Sonora, CA – Caltrans will close the two mountain passes it oversees tomorrow, while Yosemite road officials warn of a possible closure of Tioga Pass.

The temporary closures of Highway 108 Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County are due to the incoming storm this weekend, forecast to create icy road conditions or require the use of traction control devices.

The Sonora Pass closure will span from Kennedy Meadows eastbound to just west of the Marine Corps Training Center, and the Ebbetts Pass closure from Raymond Meadows westbound to Lake Alpine eastbound, beginning Friday, October 24, 2025, at noon. Caltrans reports that the shutdowns will continue through early next week, when maintenance crews will reassess road conditions.

Yosemite National Park, which maintains Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Point Road, has not decided to close those roadways yet. Currently, they are warning travelers that those roadways could close this weekend. They also remind visitors to carry chains, as they may be required.