Clarke Broadcasting Selling Its Media Properties To Local Buyer

Sonora, CA — H. Randolph Holder, President of Clarke Broadcasting, has announced the sale of his final remaining media properties, Star 92.7, 93.5 KKBN, AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, and myMotherLode.com.

The new owner is Mountain Omni Media, led by Jason Banks, who is currently the General Manager of Clarke Broadcasting. Clarke Broadcasting has been a cornerstone in the Sierra Foothills media landscape for decades.

Clarke Broadcasting was founded in 1956 by H. Randolph Holder Sr., and H. Randolph Holder Jr. has been the President since 1988. Clarke Broadcasting previously had other stations in the State of Georgia and Merced, California (sold in 1999 and 2001), making the Mother Lode its sole operations for the past 25 years.

KVML has been on the air since 1949 and KZSQ and KKBN since 1973 and 1985. myMotherLode.com went live in 2002. They have continuously served the local community with trusted news, music, and public service.

Holder states, “Passing the torch to Jason Banks ensures that Clarke Broadcasting’s tradition of local service and community connection will continue. We brought Jason to Sonora in 2005 as General Manager of Mother Lode Internet. He and Andrea raised their family here, and he has been an integral part of the success of myMotherLode.com.”

Holder continues, “His leadership, vision, and dedication to our listeners and readers make him the right person to lead the company into the future.”

Banks, who stepped into the GM role earlier this year, expressed enthusiasm for the company’s continued growth and commitment to local content. “It’s an honor to carry forward a legacy that means so much to this community,” said Banks. “Our focus will remain on delivering high-quality local broadcasting and digital content to our loyal listeners and readers.”

Operations will continue uninterrupted under the new ownership, with no changes to staffing or programming anticipated.