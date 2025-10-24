Drop The Drugs, No Questions Asked

Sonora, CA — This weekend is an opportunity for the public to dispose of unwanted or unused drugs from their medicine cabinets without asking any questions.

Tuolumne and Calaveras County Sheriff’s offices are taking part in the National Drug Take Back Day this weekend. The counties have partnered with the DEA. Since its start in 2011, Calaveras sheriff’s officials tout that they have eliminated thousands of pounds of potentially dangerous narcotics and pharmaceuticals. They cautioned that in the past, many have used incorrect disposal practices, such as flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them away, which have created substantial safety, environmental, and health problems.

This yearly event allows the public to securely and responsibly dispose of any expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications to deputies.

“We respectfully urge that any identifying information on pharmaceutical containers be crossed out or erased to preserve total anonymity,” noted Calaveras Sheriff’s officials. “It is crucial to underline that this service is completely free, and participants will not be questioned.”

Additionally, liquid medications must remain sealed in their containers, and batteries should be removed from vaping products. Not allowed are intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take-back locations are being held in both counties:

Tuolumne County: Sonora Library on Greenley Road;

Calaveras County: Calaveras Lumber Yard Parking Lot, situated at 155 South Main Street, Angels Camp; and Toyon Middle School, 3412 Double Springs Road, Valley Springs, on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

Both counties have permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” at their offices that can be dropped off during regular business hours. For more information about the Calaveras County “Drop the Drugs” program, contact Deputy Varni at 209-754-6931.