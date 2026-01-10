Skip to main content
Crash On HWY 49 Near Sharp Turn In Carson Hill

By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas cruiser

Tuttletown, CA—First responders are on the scene of an early morning solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 near the sharp turn in the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County, and down a steep hill.

The collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (1/10/26) near Red Hill Road. The CHP relayed that a vehicle went off the roadway and 300 feet down a hill. They are reporting minor injuries in this case. It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle.

Officers are directing one-way traffic, so travelers may want to avoid the area and find an alternative route on Highway 4 in Angels Camp to O’Byrnes Ferry through Copperopolis or Parrotts Ferry Road into Columbia. No time has been given for when the highway will completely reopen.

