Tis the Season for Holiday Recycling

Did you decorate with a live, cut tree this year? Give or receive new electronics as a present? Now, as we take down decorations and get rid of packaging, it’s time to recycle.

Christmas Tree Recycling:

Real Christmas trees are a renewable, recyclable resource. You may wish to chip your Christmas tree and use it at home as mulch or compost.

Tuolumne County residents, from January 1 through January 31, 2026, have the opportunity to recycle their live, non-flocked Christmas trees for FREE. Just remove everything from the tree, including the stand, lights, ornaments, wire and tinsel. Then drop it off at one of two disposal locations in Tuolumne County:

Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility at 14909 Camage Avenue in Sonora, CA 95370 They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm. If you have a truck and can haul your tree to Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility, you may bring home a load of mulch for FREE.

Groveland Transfer Station located at 10700 Merrell Road in Groveland, CA 95321. Their hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm.

For those residents who have curbside collection service, please contact your service provider and arrange to have your tree picked up:

Burns Refuse Service, Inc. (209) 928-4251

Cal Sierra Disposal / Waste Mgmt. (209) 532-1413

Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., Inc. (209) 962-7224

City of Sonora residents may dispose of their trees at the Earth Resource Facility or contact Cal-Waste Recovery Systems Customer Service at (209) 795-1532 for additional options.

Electronics Recycling:

The Jamestown Household Hazardous Waste Facility now accepts electronic waste for FREE at the monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Jamestown on the third Wednesday of every month between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. For collection dates and times, or more information, please contact the Tuolumne County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.

An even easier way to recycle your electronics is to drop your devices off at Staples. Check out their program and get a list of the extensive range of electronic devices accepted there. You can recycle everything from batteries to cell phones to headphones to laptops, even that old computer tower gathering dust in the back bedroom closet. They also accept school supplies like backpacks and binders, highlighters and crayons.

The Crayon Initiative:

Those old, unused crayons can be melted and reshaped (three-sided crayons don’t roll off hospital trays) into usable crayons. The Crayon Initiative then distributes these repurposed crayons to children’s hospitals across the nation, to “bring happiness to children who are facing the stress of hospitalization.” Your organization, scout troop, restaurant, or church can also become involved in collecting used crayons for The Crayon Initiative. Let’s prevent crayons from becoming a waxy mess that doesn’t break down in the landfill and turn them into a source of joy!

From all of us in the UCCE Central Sierra Master Gardener program, Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and your local hauler, we wish you a Happy New Year and successful recycling and repurposing of all your holiday materials.

Rebecca Miller-Cripps is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.