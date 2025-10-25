Summerville Bears Declaw The Big Valley Christian Lions

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night, the Big Valley Christian Lions surprised the Summerville Bears by scoring the first touchdown of the night and taking a 6-to-0 lead. This awakened the Bears, who responded with the next seven touchdowns as they ran away with a 49-to-6 victory.

The Bears started their onslaught with a 45-yard pass from Bryce Leveroos to Orlando Lopez, which saw Lopez breaking three tackles on his way to the end zone. They followed up with Leveroos running one in from 3 yards and Lopez scoring on a 22-yard gallop. The first quarter ended with the Bears up 21 to 6.

The Bear defense controlled the rest of the game while the offense added 28 points. In the second quarter, Leveroos broke at least four tackles on his way to a 21-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, Lopez ran 47 yards for his third TD of the night, and Malakai Fromm made a beautiful interception that he turned into a 25-yard pick-six. Richie Hanley made a 22-yard dash to the end zone to cap off the scoring in the fourth quarter as a running clock sped the game along.

Bryson Benites had a great game kicking. He made all seven extra points, kicked a successful onside kick, and put the rest of his kickoffs in the end zone so the Lions started seven drives from their own 20.

Bryson Benites was awarded the Player of the Game, while Luke Larson made the Hot Hit of the Game by blasting a Lion running back for a loss of three yards.

The Bears, now 7 and 2, will play their final regular season game in Linden next Friday.