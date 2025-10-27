Five Arrested in Columbia Probation Search

Columbia, CA– Tuolumne Narcotics Team detectives and county probation officers recently conducted a probation search at a residence on Gunsight Road in Columbia, where they arrested five people and found drugs, paraphernalia, and evidence of ongoing narcotics use.

Officers contacted several individuals at the home, including Michael Levern Boring, 51; Jessica Jaylene Losey, 40; Christina Marie Andre, 32; Pete Klaus Fenstermaker, 52; Daryn James Pappas, 40; and Arthuro Galindo, 39. Detectives said Boring, Andre, and Pappas had outstanding warrants, while Galindo initially refused to identify himself. During a protective sweep, detectives spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. A further search of the residence and vehicles uncovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and additional paraphernalia. Investigators determined the home was being used for illegal drug activity. Boring, Galindo, Andre, Pappa, and Fenstermaker were arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on various drug-related charges. Fenstermaker also faces an additional charge after deputies said he brought a suspected fentanyl pill into the jail.

Losey was cited at the scene for possession of paraphernalia and visiting a drug house.