Calaveras Health Officials Warn Of Increase In Respiratory Virus Cases

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Health is warning the public that cases of common respiratory viruses have increased in the county, although they remain low overall across the state.

Those cases include influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Calaveras health officials advise that the increase is affecting people throughout the state and remind the public to stay aware of respiratory virus symptoms and prevention measures. Click here to check out the numbers.

“Everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October, but people should continue to get vaccinated as long as flu viruses pose a threat to their community,” recommends Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. René Ramirez.

She noted that individuals can lower the chances of catching a respiratory virus by following these measures:

1. Vaccination: Ensure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, and other preventable respiratory illnesses.

2. Hygiene Practices: Practice good hygiene, including frequent handwashing, wearing masks in crowded or indoor settings, and avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick.

3. Test: Get tested and stay home if you are feeling sick.

4. Treatment: Seek treatment as needed.

5. Healthcare System Awareness: Stay informed about the current state of healthcare resources in your area and utilize medical services responsibly.

County health officials added, “It is important to recognize common symptoms of these respiratory viruses, such as fever, chills, cough, runny or stuffy nose, and fatigue. If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested for COVID-19, stay home, and contact your healthcare provider as needed.”

Click here to find out what to do if you get sick with the flu, or to learn more about the differences between the flu and COVID-19, click here.