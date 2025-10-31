Second Time’s A Charm For Nancy’s Hope

Sonora, CA – Nancy’s Hope, a nonprofit charity in Sonora, has once again received the prestigious Irving J. Symons (IJS) award from the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF), which will enable it to continue its charitable work in the community.

Each year, the SAF board selects a recipient of both the IJS Award and the Elaine Symons Baker Award. In 2022, we reported here that the charity, located at 797 West Stockton Street in Sonora, received the prestigious award for the first time, along with a $25,000 check. See the shocked look on Scott’s face in the video image box as an SAF board member tells her the charity has once again been chosen for the IJS 2025 award for the positive impact it has on the community.

“I’m very honored that they chose Nancy’s Hope,” stated the surprised organization founder, Nancy Scott. “It is a very big blessing, so we just thank the community and the Sonora Area Foundation because they are an amazing organization that was always there to help whenever I needed help.”

This time, the award came with a $50,000 check, which Scott says will be much needed as the federal SNAP program’s funding is set to lapse on Saturday.

“My first thought is to make sure I have plenty of food for our food stamp crisis that we are going to be dealing with for the first month and a half or so, give or take,” shared Scott, adding that the money will help “to buy food, to make sure I have plenty of supplies for the shower bus, plenty of supplies for the Lambert Center. It means taking care of the whole community.”

Nancy’s Hope runs a couple of food pantries, a clothing program, a thrift shop, and other initiatives. As reported here, earlier this month, the charity took over the Lambert Center on West Jackson Street in downtown Sonora. Scott says the funding will help the charity continue its work. “It’s amazing because now I can be able to help the community more with so many aspects, from food to a place for people to go with the Lambert Center to have a place to have showers, as well as the laundry bus, so this means a whole lot of blessings.”

The Irving J. Symons Award is given yearly to one or more Tuolumne County nonprofit organizations whose work the foundation’s board of directors deems worthy of recognition. Previous beneficiaries include the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, Interfaith Social Services, Jamestown Family Resource Center, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Tuolumne Trails, and others.