Round Two Of The High School Football Playoffs

Sonora, CA — Trips to the section title games are on the line for local high school football teams this evening.

In the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 6 bracket, the top-seeded Sonora High Wildcats (11-0) will be at home facing the 5th seeded Bradshaw Christian (9-2). The winner moves on to the section championship, a week from Saturday, to face either Ripon Christian or Liberty Ranch. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough previewing tonight’s game.

In the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 bracket, top-seeded Calaveras (9-2) will be at home facing 5th seeded Denair (9-2). The third-seeded Summerville Bears will be at home hosting seventh-seeded Linden (7-4). It is a rematch of the October 31 game when Summerville won 21-20. The winners of the two games referenced above in Division 7 will face off in the championship on Friday, November 28.

Tonight’s games will kick off at around 7 pm.