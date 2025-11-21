Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
40.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Round Two Of The High School Football Playoffs

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Bears Football

Summerville Bears Football

Photo Icon View Photo
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA — Trips to the section title games are on the line for local high school football teams this evening.

In the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 6 bracket, the top-seeded Sonora High Wildcats (11-0) will be at home facing the 5th seeded Bradshaw Christian (9-2). The winner moves on to the section championship, a week from Saturday, to face either Ripon Christian or Liberty Ranch. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough previewing tonight’s game.

In the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 bracket, top-seeded Calaveras (9-2) will be at home facing 5th seeded Denair (9-2). The third-seeded Summerville Bears will be at home hosting seventh-seeded Linden (7-4). It is a rematch of the October 31 game when Summerville won 21-20. The winners of the two games referenced above in Division 7 will face off in the championship on Friday, November 28.

Tonight’s games will kick off at around 7 pm.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.