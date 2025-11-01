Halloween Can Be Scary For Pets

Jamestown, CA – All the “trick-or-treat” screams and colorful costumes can have pets full of anxiety; local shelter officials have some tips to help calm them down and enjoy the holiday.
During and after Halloween, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control warns that pets may find the holiday frightening or even dangerous if they don’t take precautions. They offer these simple ways to keep your furry friends safe:
- Keep candy out of paws’ reach – Chocolate, xylitol (found in sugar-free candy), and even raisins can be toxic to pets. Store treats high and sealed tight!
- Secure doors, gates, and yards – With trick-or-treaters constantly coming and going, it’s easy for pets to slip out. Make sure your pet has a collar, ID tag, and microchip just in case.
- Choose safe costumes—if your pet wears a costume, make sure it’s comfortable, non-restrictive, and doesn’t block their sight or breathing. Never leave them unattended in costume.
- Be mindful of decorations—wires, candles, and glow sticks can look like toys but can cause burns or stomach upset. Keep décor out of reach and use flameless candles when possible.
- Create a quiet space—loud noises, strange visitors, and flashing lights can stress out pets. Provide a calm room with their favorite bed, toys, and some soothing background noise.